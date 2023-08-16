Stop the Violence Celebrity Basketball Game scheduled for Sunday, August 20, 2023

On Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3pm Hip Hop Artist Twista and Chicago’s DexMillions will host their annual Stop The Violence Celebrity Basketball Game at Hope Athletic Center (2641 Harrison, Chicago, IL 60612).

The event brought to you by StarLink Entertainment and Mustard Seed Vision will feature Chicago’s favorite hip hop artists, actors, social media influencers, celebs and former NBA and WNBA players. This annual gathering will also shine a light on organizations that are doing some amazing things in the community to reduce gun violence.

“Chicago deserves to have fun in a safe environment. We hope that this basketball game proves that the city can rise above the narrative and show the world that we have a lot of love to spread”, says Dex Millions, Co-Founder.

There will be tons of action on the court and off the court as several small businesses and local food vendors will join in on the fun. Kids in attendance will also receive backpacks, school supplies and other necessities.