Stop, just stop!

Shhhh! Listen closely.

The silence you hear are Republicans down on their knees thanking God for their unbelievable luck while the Democrats are in complete chaos and imploding.

President Joe Biden’s debate performance was awful. I was sitting at the kitchen table yelling at the television. What happened to Joe? Then, following the debate he went to a campaign event and the Joe I know was on full display. In the following days, the Biden-Harris campaign raised $38 million.

That should’ve been the end of the story. Biden wasn’t brain-dead and voters, who also saw the debate, were showing their support by making small donor contributions for his reelection.

This is the most media coverage the Biden campaign has gotten since he started running for a second term. Look at the coverage before the debate versus the last week. Sure, Biden wasn’t doing as much campaigning. Instead, he was running the country, meeting with foreign leaders, trying to referee two wars. Meanwhile, his opponent, former president Donald Trump, was commanding the airwaves with his court trials, his stand up comedy routines disguised as campaign rallies and his outlandish lies.

Delmarie Cobb

While Biden couldn’t find the right words during the debate, Trump no longer has the words. His vocabulary is akin to a third grader. The three little girls on the Four Seasons commercial have a more extensive vocabulary than Trump. In addition, he’s a serial liar, an insurrectionist, a felon, an election denier and responsible for the deaths of over 1 million people by refusing to be a leader during the COVID-19 pandemic; the shooting death of Ashley Babbitt who answered his call to take back our country January 6, 2020; the crowd assault on capitol police who lost their lives; the Charlottesville woman, Heather Heyer, who was run over by white supremacists; and the mass shooters who thought they were ridding America of the people who don’t look like them.

What a missed opportunity. Trump gave the Democrats a treasure trove of lies during the debate. Below, is just a small sample.

“They talk about a relatively small number of people that went to the Capitol and in many cases were ushered in by the police.”

“Because I offered her (Nancy Pelosi) 10,000 soldiers or National Guard and she turned them down.”

“The fraud and everything else was ridiculous.”

“The problem they (Democrats) have is they’re radical because they will take the life of a child in the eighth month, the ninth month and even after birth, after birth.”

“Democrats support abortion until birth and that “everybody” wanted to overturn Roe v Wade.”

“He’s the one that killed people with a bad border and flooding hundreds of thousands of people dying and also killing our citizens when they come in.”

“The fact is that his big kill on the Black people is the millions of people that he’s allowed to come through the border. They’re taking Black jobs now.”

“They (other countries) don’t like us. They think we’re stupid. What he’s done to this country is criminal.”

If Democrats had coalesced, we could’ve had a field day talking about any one of the above lies. Additionally, the Supreme Court ruled that presidents have absolute immunity for official acts. This is contrary to the founders and the U.S. Constitution.

All of this red meat and we squandered it by turning on each other.

Both Biden and Trump are old. Biden is 81-years-old and Trump is 78. As for the optics, Biden and his wife go bike riding, while Trump sits in a golf cart riding from hole to hole.

If Biden is so diminished, then why didn’t Democratic leaders yell “fire” before the reelection campaign began months ago? They sit in meetings with him. They travel with him on Air Force One to meet foreign leaders. They talk to him. Had someone challenged him, we would’ve seen Biden’s primary debate performance or perhaps he would’ve been better prepared.

Biden is one of the most successful presidents in my lifetime. Despite public perception and the Republicans, his accomplishments far outweigh his failures. He has a positive record to run for reelection as compared to President Ronald Reagan, who during the early years of his administration saw the prime interest rate reach 21.5% in June 1982, putting entire industries out of business. He fired 11,000 striking air traffic controllers, dealing a serious blow to the labor movement. Reaganomics were responsible for some of the nation’s highest unemployment rates among African Americans. He popularized the “welfare queen” stereotype, which is a Black woman on welfare driving a Cadillac. Last, he was already showing signs of Alzheimer Disease before he left office. Yet, Republicans to this day hail him as the best president ever.

I will never forget after finishing an interview with Lane Kirkland, president of the AFL-CIO, he turned to me and said, “I just left a meeting with President Reagan and he’s dumb as a box of rocks.”

We need to be very careful about our condemnations, calls for Biden to step down and projections of an open convention. Pushing Biden out for California Governor Gavin Newsom, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer or Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, could cause another set of problems.

In 2020, Trump’s rallying cry was “A vote for Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris.” An obvious attempt to motivate his sexist, racist and misogynistic base to keep a Black woman from being a heartbeat away from the presidency.

The ticket is Biden-Harris. If something happens to Biden, the vice president will become the president. Any attempt to change the line of succession will create a Black voter problem. Something the Democrats really can’t afford to do.

In a recent one-on-one interview with Biden, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked, “And if you stay in and Trump is elected and everything you’re warning about comes to past, how will you feel in January?”

For me, the next question should be, “And if you drop out and Trump is elected and everything you’re warning about comes to past, how will Democrats feel in January?

There’s no doubt, our work is cut out for us. We know the alternative and all of us together have to do everything in our power to carry Biden across the finish line. We are too far into the race to go back to the start. We need to shake off the debate, the ensuing chaos and put one foot in front of the other through Election Day.