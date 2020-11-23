Stevie Wonder releases “The Universe Is Watching Us – What Happens Next…” Visual

By Raymond Ward, The New 411

On Election Day, Stevie Wonder released a strong message with the “The Universe is Watching Us – What Happens Next…” visual to provide light, positivity and hope for this critical Election.

Watch “The Universe is Watching Us – What Happens Next…” by searching [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwuXSO16sTg&featureyoutu.be].

This powerful message follows the release of his recently released songs, “Can’t Put It In the Hands of Fate” featuring Rapsody, Cordae, Chika and Busta Rhymes and “Where Is Our Love Song” featuring Gary Clark Jr., which are available now on all digital and streaming platforms. All of Stevie’s proceeds from the record royalties of “Where Is Our Love Song” are donated to Feeding America.

Stevie Wonder is one of the most celebrated and iconic figures in popular music. At the age of 12, he was the youngest recording artist to achieve a #1 single with “Fingertips, Part 2” and also the first to simultaneously reach #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, R&B Singles and Album Charts. To date, he has amassed 49 Top Forty singles, 32 #1 singles and worldwide sales of over 100 million units. Stevie has won 25 Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award and Stevie’s iconic album, Songs In The Key of Life, is archived in the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress, for its cultural, historic and aesthetic significance.

Equally laudable are his humanitarian efforts, philanthropic leadership, and generosity of spirit. In 1983, Stevie spearheaded the realization of “Martin Luther King Day” as a national holiday and his song “Happy Birthday” became the rallying song for the movement. His participation in the 1985 “We Are The World” fundraiser for hunger in Africa is a music industry milestone, while his involvement to put an end to apartheid in South Africa is legendary.

He is the youngest recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors, is a Commander of France’s National Order of Arts and Letters, and has been inducted into, among others, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the NAACP Hall of Fame. Stevie is the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and is a designated U.N. Messenger of Peace with special focus on persons with disabilities.

According to Rolling Stone magazine: The 70-year-old legend — who has spent his entire career at Motown — revealed he has partnered with Republic Records to launch his own imprint, “So What the Fuss Records.” He remains within the Universal Music Group family.

Stevie Wonder continues to be a pivotal influence in U.S. and world events, demonstrating the activism that has made him such a vital voice for social progress and world harmony.