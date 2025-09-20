Steppenwolf Theatre launches 50th anniversary season with Chicago premiere of Mr. Wolf

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is marking its milestone 50th anniversary season with the Chicago premiere of “Mr. Wolf,” a family drama written by ensemble member Rajiv Joseph and directed by longtime ensemble member K. Todd Freeman. The play opened September 11 and runs through November 2 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater at 1650 N. Halsted Street.

The production brings together some of Steppenwolf’s most acclaimed performers, including ensemble members Kate Arrington, Tim Hopper, Caroline Neff and Namir Smallwood. Joining them on stage is Emilie Maureen Hanson, making her Steppenwolf debut.

At the heart of Joseph’s drama is a story of loss and reconciliation. Twelve years earlier, a young girl named Theresa was abducted and stolen from her parents. Now 15, she is suddenly returned to the family that had nearly given up hope. The play explores what it means to create a home, the challenges of reconnecting after trauma, and the uncomfortable questions families must face when thrust back together under extraordinary circumstances.

Artistic directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis described the work as a daring way to begin the landmark season. They emphasized the play’s “unflinching, honest and gutsy” approach and pointed to the collective experience of the cast and director, who together represent more than a century of Steppenwolf ensemble membership. “There’s no better way to kick off this landmark season than by doubling down on what makes Steppenwolf singular,” they said.

Joseph, who joined Steppenwolf’s ensemble in 2018, is best known for Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, a finalist for the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. His work has twice received the Obie Award for Best New American Play, first for Guards at the Taj and later for Describe the Night. Freeman, who has been part of Steppenwolf since 1993, has directed and acted in numerous productions for the company and earned both Tony Award nominations and Jeff Awards for his stage work.

The production also features the creative contributions of Walt Spangler on scenic design, Dede Ayite on costumes, Keith Parham on lighting, and Josh Schmidt on sound and original music. Projection design is by Rasean Davonté Johnson, with additional members of the creative team supporting the show’s technical and artistic presentation.

Steppenwolf has scheduled accessible performances for audience members with disabilities, including an audio-described show and touch tour on October 12, open-captioned performances on October 4 and October 23, and an ASL-interpreted performance on October 17. Assistive listening devices, large-print and Braille programs, and wheelchair accessible seating are available throughout the run.

Tickets for Mr. Wolf are priced between $20 and $133.50, with a limited number of $20 tickets available for each performance through the company’s 20-for-20 program. Classic and flex memberships for the 2025–26 season are also on sale, with special discounts for theatergoers under 30.

The play is part of a larger anniversary season that will also include Amadeus, The Dance of Death and Windfall. In addition to its mainstage work, Steppenwolf continues its education and engagement initiatives, offering dedicated student matinee performances, in-school residencies in partnership with Chicago Public Schools, and workshops designed for young audiences and educators.

Founded in 1976 by a small group of teenagers performing in a church basement, Steppenwolf has grown into one of the nation’s leading ensemble theaters, boasting 49 members and more than 40 productions that have been staged across Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, Sydney, Galway and Dublin. The company has earned 14 Tony Awards, two Pulitzer Prize-winning commissions, and a National Medal of Arts.

For more information about tickets, schedules and accessibility options, visit steppenwolf.org or call the box office at (312) 335-1650.