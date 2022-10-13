Steppenwolf Theatre Company opens the world premiere adaptation of ‘1919’

By Eve L. Ewing; Adapted by J. Nicole Brooks; Directed by Gabrielle Randle-Bent and Tasia A. Jones

Now Through October 29, 2022, in Steppenwolf’s new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell

$20 Tickets to All Public Performances

Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation’s premier ensemble theater company, is pleased to present the Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ (SYA) world premiere of 1919, adapted by J. Nicole Brooks from Eve L. Ewing’s collection of luminous and searing poems about the killing of Black teenager Eugene Williams in 1919 off the segregated Chicago lakeshore – and how this tragedy reverberates today. “1919” will play through October 29, 2022 – the second-ever production in Steppenwolf’s stunning new in-the-round Ensemble Theater,1646 N. Halsted St., in honor of Helen Zell – the centerpiece of its recently unveiled Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center.

Directed by Gabrielle Randle-Bent and Tasia A. Jones, the production features Sheldon D. Brown, DeMorris Burrows, Max Thomas, Sola Thompson, Jessica Dean Turner and Alexis Ward.

On July 27, 1919, Chicago erupted following the killing of 17-year-old Eugene Williams in treacherous waters off the segregated Lake Michigan shoreline. The days that followed made an indelible mark on the city – its sense of boundaries, of relationships between neighbors, and of the underlying systems of inequity and racism that persist today. Adapted from Ewing’s poems, J. Nicole Brooks’ play is a bold, hopeful, lyrical exploration of Black Chicagoans’ resistance, fortitude and endurance: past, present and future.

Ticket Information

All audiences are invited to experience the world premiere of “1919,” through both public performances and student matinees for school groups. Tickets start at $5 for teens through the Teen Arts Pass; $20 for the general public. Single tickets to “1919” are now on sale at https://www.steppenwolf.org/ and 312-335-1650.

Student Matinees

All weekday student matinees for “1919” are currently sold out, however schools are encouraged to register for SYA’s spring 2023 adaptation of Mahogany L. Browne’s Chlorine Sky.

Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center

The entirety of Steppenwolf’s new Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center will be activated around “1919,” with Steppenwolf Education offering workshops and programming in The Loft for educators and students, as well as presenting programs by teens for teens, and bringing educational workshops to classrooms across Chicago. The Loft is Steppenwolf’s first-ever dedicated education space, encompassing the entire fourth floor of the Arts and Education Center. Steppenwolf was founded more than 45 years ago by a circle of students who craved a space to call their own, and the Arts and Education Center continues and amplifies that vision, growing the reach of Steppenwolf’s education programming from 20,000 to 30,000 students annually. For more information on The Loft and Steppenwolf Education programming, visit steppenwolf.org/education.

The Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell is located at the heart of the Arts and Education Center. This intimate and state-of-the-art 400-seat theater in the round is one of its kind in Chicago, with theater design and acoustics by Charcoalblue. Only six rows deep—with audience members never more than 20 feet from the stage—Charcoalblue designed the incredibly intimate Ensemble Theater from the inside out to integrate the theater into the fabric of the surrounding building, providing a truly unique theatergoing experience.

SYA Tour

Steppenwolf for Young Adults is also pleased to announce the return of the SYA Tour. SYA will present five FREE public performances of “1919” at Park District Cultural Centers across the City from November 1 – 5, 2022. Locations will be announced shortly. The “1919” tour is presented as part of the Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks series, supported by the Mayor’s Office and Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. For additional information and updates, visit https://www.steppenwolf.org/tickets–events/seasons/2022-23/1919/.

Steppenwolf’s Mission: Steppenwolf strives to create thrilling, courageous and provocative art in a thoughtful and inclusive environment. We succeed when we disrupt your routine with experiences that spark curiosity, empathy and joy. We invite you to join our ensemble as we navigate, together, our complex world.

Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J., is the Entertainment Editor for the Chicago Crusader. She is a National Newspaper Publishers Association ‘Entertainment Writing’ award winner, contributor to “Rust Belt Chicago” and the author of “Old School Adventures from Englewood: South Side of Chicago.” For info, Old School Adventures from Englewood—South Side of Chicago (lulu.com) or email: [email protected].