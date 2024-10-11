Steppenwolf Theatre brings the Blues to life with ‘Leroy and Lucy

Pictured from l-r: Awoye Timpo, Brittany Bradford and Jon Michael Hill.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company, renowned for its powerful ensemble performances, is set to captivate audiences this fall with the world premiere of Leroy and Lucy, an evocative play that blends theater and music, delving into the blues’ soulful legacy. The production, written by acclaimed playwright Ngozi Anyanwu and directed by Awoye Timpo, runs from October 24 to December 15, 2024, at Steppenwolf’s Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, located at 1646 N. Halsted Street. This compelling story will resonate particularly with Chicago’s African American community, offering rich portrayals by two talented African American artists, Jon Michael Hill and Brittany Bradford.

In Leroy and Lucy, Anyanwu crafts a bluesy narrative where two characters, Leroy and Lucy, meet at a fateful crossroads deep in the Mississippi Delta. Steeped in the music and mythos of Robert Johnson—the legendary blues musician known for his haunting songs and mastery of the slide guitar—the play captures the essence of the Delta Blues, with all its emotional highs and lows. Anyanwu has drawn from Johnson’s life and myth to create a powerful story that will transport audiences to a place where dreams and reality intertwine, and every note could alter the course of destiny.

Jon Michael Hill, a veteran of both stage and screen, returns to Steppenwolf in the role of Leroy. Hill, who was Tony Award-nominated for his work on Broadway in Superior Donuts, is well-known to television audiences from his role in Elementary and recently captivated audiences in Pass Over, another acclaimed Steppenwolf production. His depth as an actor has been honed over years of diverse roles, from intense dramas to thoughtful character studies. Hill, who joined Steppenwolf’s ensemble in 2007, has brought to life a variety of complex characters, and his performance in Leroy and Lucy promises to be yet another testament to his immense talent.

Starring opposite Hill is Brittany Bradford, who plays Lucy. An Obie Award-winning actress, Bradford is known for her dynamic stage presence and her work on television shows such as Julia and The Watcher. Bradford, a Juilliard graduate, has graced stages from Broadway to Off-Broadway, and her performances often reflect a commitment to deeply human stories that resonate with audiences of all backgrounds. Bradford brings a rich theatrical pedigree to Leroy and Lucy, where her character embodies the heart and soul of the blues, portraying a woman whose voice carries both the pain and beauty of her life’s journey.

The play’s inspiration, Robert Johnson, remains one of the most influential figures in American blues. Born in Mississippi, Johnson’s haunting falsetto voice and masterful slide guitar playing captured the hearts of many. Legend has it that he made a deal with the Devil at a crossroads in exchange for his extraordinary musical talents. Though he only recorded 29 songs during his short life, Johnson’s work has left an indelible mark on both blues and rock music. Artists like Muddy Waters, B.B. King, and Eric Clapton have cited him as a major influence. His songs, including “Cross Road Blues” and “Sweet Home Chicago,” continue to be celebrated as quintessential works of the genre.

Johnson’s life was as mysterious as his music, and his untimely death at the age of 27 only fueled the myth surrounding him. By weaving Johnson’s legacy into Leroy and Lucy, Steppenwolf connects contemporary audiences to a time when the blues was not just music, but a means of survival and expression for African Americans in the South. It’s a fitting homage to a man whose music laid the groundwork for generations of musicians to come.

Dates, Times, and Ticket Information

Leroy and Lucy begins previews on October 24, with performances running through December 15. The official press opening is on November 3 at 6 p.m., offering an opportunity for audiences to witness this world premiere as it officially makes its mark on Chicago’s theater scene. Regular performances are held Tuesdays through Sundays, with varied curtain times that include both matinee and evening options:

• Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays: 7:30 p.m.

• Saturdays: 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

• Sundays: 3 p.m.

There are select dates with no performances at 7:30 p.m., including October 29, November 6, and December 10. In addition, a 2 p.m. matinee will be held on Wednesday, November 27.

Tickets for Leroy and Lucy are available starting at just $20, with premium seating options priced up to $92. Audiences can purchase tickets online at http://steppenwolf.org or by calling the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. For younger theatergoers, Steppenwolf also offers the RED Card Membership, providing affordable access for those under 30, and the Black Card Membership, which includes six tickets for any show during the season.

In keeping with its mission to engage with the next generation, Steppenwolf will offer special matinee performances for students throughout the season, with programs designed to introduce young audiences to the world of theater. Workshops, in-school residencies, and resources for educators help foster a love of the arts in local communities, creating a pathway for youth to explore and appreciate the richness of theatrical storytelling.

Steppenwolf’s Legacy of Bold, Inclusive Theater

As Steppenwolf approaches its 50th season, Leroy and Lucy exemplifies the kind of bold, artist-driven work that has made the company a pillar of Chicago’s arts scene. Founded by a group of young artists with a vision of fostering ensemble-driven storytelling, Steppenwolf has grown into a nationally recognized theater company with a reputation for thought-provoking performances that push boundaries and spark conversations. This production continues that legacy, delivering a narrative that intertwines the history and soul of African American culture with the universal themes of love, ambition, and self-discovery.

With Leroy and Lucy, Steppenwolf once again invites audiences to explore the depth of human experience through the lens of the blues, offering a show that is sure to leave a lasting impression on all who attend.