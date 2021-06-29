Stella V.ie Cafe selected to join nextONE cohort

The Chicago Urban League has chosen 10 Black businesses to join the 2021-22 nextONE relaunch cohort. These Chicagoland based companies include industries ranging from professional services to food service with high-potential for growth.

This year’s nextONE class includes 11 business owners from 10 different businesses. The participants are as follows:

Keeana Barber of WDB Marketing, based in South Holland

WDB Marketing is a one-stop marketing and promotions shop that offers graphic design, print services, web design, and marketing and promotional strategies.

Lenver Felton of Second City Residential and Commercial Cleaning, based in Rogers Park

Second City Residential and Commercial Cleaning strives to give their customers the highest quality janitorial services to fit their particular needs, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Virginette Fitzpatrick of Stella V.ie Café, based in Hammond, IN

After studying classical French cooking in France, Chef Virginette Fitzpatrick opened Stella V.ie Café, serving soups, salads, sandwiches, and pastries.

Christyn Freemon of Project Forward, based in Lower West Side

Project Forward is a commercial corridor development venture with expertise in growing and revitalizing commercial corridors in communities. They provide analytical, strategic and tactical guidance to small businesses, property owners, and government economic development agencies.

Shaka Mitchell of Anthos Training Clubs, based in Hyde Park

Anthos Training Clubs is a fitness club that specializes in personalized training through an inclusive culture and science-based programming.

Brenda Nelson of Stitch Me, LLC, based in Douglas

Stitch Me is a branding company specializing in custom branded apparel and promotional items. It is also a full-service distributor, manufacturer and retailer of uniforms and promotional items.

Yvonne Orr-El, YORR Consulting Group, Inc., based in Hyde Park

YORR Consulting Group has been responsible for providing outstanding strategic planning and resource development services to small business owners, nonprofits, churches, aspiring entrepreneurs, municipalities, and politicians. They specialize in fund development, communications, training, development, and organizational structuring.

Lori Parrett of Cakewalk Chicago, based in Beverly

Cakewalk Chicago is home to supplies and classes for cake decorating and baking.

Victoria Singleton, MVP Investors, Inc., based in Hyde Park

MVP Investors brings the expertise of Victoria and its other principals with many years of real estate, development, and construction experience to clients.

Jimmie and Tiffany Williams, Urban Roots, Inc., based in North Kenwood

Urban Roots provides lawn care, landscaping, parking lot maintenance, and snow removal services to residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

Founded in 2007 by former Chicago Urban League President and CEO Cheryle Jackson, the nextONE Program has helped over 60 businesses. After a 10-year hiatus, current Chicago Urban League President and CEO Karen Freeman-Wilson has relaunched the program to help close the racial wealth gap by strengthening Black-owned businesses.

“We wanted to be a part of the IMPACT program, but we didn’t meet all of the required criteria. The nextONE Program is a spin-off of IMPACT, and we’re excited to be accepted. We’re also hopeful this program will help us create more of an impact in underserved communities,” said nextONE 2021-22 participant Jimmie Williams.

NextONE offers accelerated MBA-level business training, business support services, and exposure to potential lenders to address access to capital. Participants will also benefit from peer-to-peer networking and will have opportunities to forge possible solutions to some of the challenges facing Black communities.

“We are at a pivotal stage in our business where mentorship, training, and direct access to contracts can be the catalyst for us to scale as a company,” said nextONE 2021-22 participant Keeana Barber. “My company impacts hundreds of other small businesses so the knowledge I gain, I plan to share so that our entire community of businesses can grow.”

To celebrate the newly announced 2021-22 nextONE cohort, the Chicago Urban League hosted a relaunch reception on Juneteenth. In person and virtual participants were able to view a panel discussion with nextONE alumni and a presentation by Pulitzer Prize winner Professor Annette Gordon-Reed. The alumni panel was moderated by Jeanne Sparrow of V103 and included nextONE alumni Kamau Murray, Jimmy Akintonde, Amy S. Hilliard, and J.T. Stinnette. The panel gave the current nextONE class insight into what to expect from the program and how to make the lessons given work for them individually.

To learn more information about the nextONE program, IMPACT program, and the Chicago Urban League, visit www.chiul.org