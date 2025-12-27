Steel City Academy receives historic 15-Year charter renewal

Steel City Academy, a K–12 public charter school in Gary, has received a 15-year charter renewal from the Indiana Charter School Board—the longest extension permitted under Indiana law—marking a historic milestone for both the school and the region.

The renewal comes as Steel City Academy celebrates its 10th anniversary and reflects a comprehensive evaluation process that included an analysis of academic performance data, a formal renewal application, site visit findings, and public hearing testimony. According to school officials, the extension allows the school to focus on long-term planning and continued investment in students, staff, and facilities.

School leaders said the 15-year renewal is the first of its kind granted to any charter school in Northwest Indiana. The decision affirms the school’s academic outcomes, leadership stability, and demonstrated impact on students and families, according to Executive Director Katie Kirley.

“This 15-year renewal is more than an authorization. It’s a defining moment in Steel City’s story,” Kirley said. “It affirms the last decade of hard work, belief and resilience from our students, families and staff in building something that will leave a powerful legacy in Gary.”

The charter extension comes as Steel City Academy prepares for a major expansion. In the coming months, the school plans to relocate to the former Lincoln Achievement Center at 1988 Polk Street, a facility previously owned by the Gary Community School Corp. School officials say the move will support increased enrollment and expanded programming.

Recent academic data submitted as part of the renewal process showed Steel City Academy students outperforming local and regional peers in several key areas. During the most recent school year, 78 percent of Steel City second graders passed the state’s IREAD assessment, compared with a 68 percent statewide average. Among third graders, 80 percent demonstrated proficiency, compared with the state average of 87 percent.

At the middle school level, Steel City Academy posted the highest English Language Arts proficiency rate in Gary on the eighth-grade ILEARN assessment, with 58.8 percent of students meeting state standards.

The school also reported strong performance on the SAT during the state’s College Day administration in March. More than 54 percent of Steel City Academy juniors met proficiency benchmarks in the Evidence-Based Reading and Writing section, narrowly trailing the statewide average of 54.5 percent. According to school records, Steel City Academy outperformed students in Gary as well as in neighboring districts including East Chicago, Hammond, Hebron, Hobart, Lake Station, Merrillville, Portage, and Whiting.

Kirley said the long-term charter renewal positions the school to play a broader role in Gary’s educational landscape.

“Educators used to travel from around the world to Gary, Indiana, to learn about the best practices in public education,” she said. “We believe Steel City Academy can be at the leading point of Gary’s resurgence as a public education powerhouse in the United States.”

With a new facility planned and a 15-year authorization secured, school leaders say Steel City Academy is focused on sustaining academic growth while deepening its roots in the community it serves.