Steel Caucus urges administration to continue steel tariffs

Congressional Steel Caucus Co-Chairmen Conor Lamb and Frank J. Mrvan, and Co-Vice Chairmen Rick Crawford and Mike Bost, along with 47 other Members of the Congressional Steel Caucus, sent a letter to the Biden-Harris Administration this week expressing support for the continuation of the Section 232 steel tariffs and quotas.

The letter stated, “As members of the Congressional Steel Caucus, we work closely with industry and labor and recognize the impact that unfairly traded imports and global steel overcapacity have had on the nation’s steel sector.” The letter also noted that the “impact of the tariffs and quotas have resulted in significant reductions in imports, and that “it is important that these tariffs and quotas remain in place to ensure the industry can continue its road to recovery.”

Co-Chairman Conor Lamb stated, “We have to work together to keep our domestic steel industry strong and push back against foreign competitors who look to cheat in these markets. We make the best steel in the world because we have the best steelworkers in the world, and we must fight to protect those jobs.”

Co-Chairman Frank J. Mrvan stated, “I applaud the initiative of my fellow leaders and Members of the Congressional Steel Caucus for joining together to express our strong support that the Section 232 steel tariffs and quotas remain in place. We must continue to do all we can to ensure that our nation supports domestic steel companies and American steelworkers. It is necessary for the American steel industry to have a level playing field so that our innovative companies and skilled workers can lead the world in manufacturing the most environmentally-friendly and efficiently produced steel. I look forward to continuing to engage with Steel Caucus members, my colleagues, and the Biden-Harris Administration to ensure that the American steel industry remains the foundation of our national economy and our national security.”

Co-Vice Chairman Rick Crawford stated, “The Section 232 tariffs have been vital to reviving the American steel industry and reinforcing our national security. The Biden administration must prioritize U.S. steelmaking over that of malicious actors, such as China, that produce cheap, subpar steel without regard to environmental impacts or working conditions. Our steel sector manufactures the high-quality product we rely on for our roads, buildings, and everything in-between, and does so sustainably. Supporting American steel means supporting our environment, our jobs, and our communities, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Steel Caucus and the new administration to continue building on this foundation.”

The Congressional Steel Caucus is a bipartisan group of over 100 Members of Congress dedicated to supporting the health and strength of the American steel industry and its workforce.