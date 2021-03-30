Staying well is important, seven tips for self-care

By Sharon Fant

Many women fall into the habit of taking care of others’ health and wellness needs before taking care of their own. As a nurse, mother, and grandmother, I am guilty of doing the same. The fact is women are more positioned to provide care for the most important people in their lives when their health care becomes a top priority.

It’s essential to make smart lifestyle and health choices to look and feel your best at every age. Women’s bodies go through so much, from hormonal ups and downs to childbirth and menopause.

No matter what your age or overall health status is, here are seven simple things that women can do every day (or with regularity) to ensure good health:

1) Eat a Healthy Diet

Eating a healthy diet is especially important to maintaining health and wellness. Get rid of as many processed foods from your diet as you can. Choose natural foods, seasonal fruits and vegetables, whole grains, high-fiber greens, and leaner cuts of meat instead. You want to eat as close to a raw foods diet as you can. Avoid foods and beverages that are high in calories, sugar, salt and fat.

Spend 20 minutes eating slowly with each meal and eat until you are up to 80 percent complete. Pay attention to how you feel after certain foods; investigate eliminating certain types of foods.

2) Move Your Body / Get More Exercise

Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women in America, but plenty of exercises can help keep your heart healthy. You want to exercise at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week, if not every day.

Studies show that women need a mix of cardio and resistance or weight-bearing exercise at a minimum of three to five times a week to help prevent osteoporosis, heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

When you get up and get active first thing in the morning, you boost your serotonin levels, which provide energy to your body, and focus on the day ahead. It can also give your metabolism a much-needed boost to help you manage your weight.

3) Drink Water / Stay Hydrated

The human body is comprised of around 60 percent water. It’s commonly recommended that you drink eight, 8-ounce glasses of water per day.

There are several evidence-based health benefits of drinking plenty of water. If you don’t stay hydrated, your physical performance can suffer. Your brain is also strongly influenced by your hydration status. Studies show that even mild dehydration can impair many aspects of brain function.

4) Get Enough Sleep.

Lack of quality sleep is linked to several health and wellness issues such as weight gain, depression, and higher stress levels. Research shows that getting at least 6-8 hours of sleep every night is good for your health and well-being.

Set a bedtime and stick to it. My target is 10:30 p.m. Sleep is the foundation for almost everything. Everyone’s sleep needs are a bit different. Sleep can be a challenging issue for many women, particularly those in perimenopause/menopause or postpartum. There are many ways to improve sleep . . . do a Google search to find ways to work for you.

5) Say Goodbye to Sugar.

If health and wellness is your prime target, sugar intake is a hindrance that you want to get rid of as soon as possible. Try a sugar detox for at least a month or so. Many research studies show that overeating sugar has severe ramifications on your health. From weight gain to high cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure, sugar intake has been linked to several avoidable health issues.

6) Manage Your Stress

Women often wear many hats and deal with a lot of pressure and stress. Mental health is essential to your physical well-being. Taking a few minutes every day to relax can get your perspective back again. It doesn’t take long. You also can manage stress with exercise, relaxation techniques, or meditation.

Stress can have significant health consequences, from infertility to higher risks of depression, anxiety, and heart disease. Find the stress-reduction method that works for you and stick with it.

7) Mental Health Awareness

Mental health is vital to your overall life. Remember to enjoy the little things, slow down and find ways to get your brain working. Read a good book, play games, or do math problems . . . do things that make you think! Just watching television or playing on your phone is not healthy.

Women have higher rates of anxiety and depression, which can be related to physical health factors. Changes in hormones can lead to postpartum depression, depression during menopause, or premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD).

It’s essential to take care of your health. With these seven simple steps, you should be on an excellent track to becoming the healthiest version of yourself!

Sharon Fant is a guest writer for SHE VOICES and the founder of “The Holistic Healing Circle,” a community of individuals interested in bringing awareness to holistic, alternative, and natural methods for healing the body, mind, and spirit. She is the author of two books, “Your Doctor is Not the Boss of You” and “Become a Diabetes Dominator Workbook.” She conducts diabetes workshops, seminars to bring awareness to the seriousness of severe complications and the growing morbidity rate for individuals with Type 2 diabetes.