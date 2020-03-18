Statewide Tornado Test is Canceled

No Make Up Date Scheduled

The National Weather Service Indiana offices in conjunction with Indiana Department of Homeland Security have decided to cancel the planned test tornado drill on Wednesday March 18th, 2020.

This is due to numerous reasons related to the COVID-19 virus and sheltering actions being taken by the public.

While we feel it is important to test our communications and safety action plans, we feel it more prudent right now to focus on the active societal response to the virus.

We apologize for this inconvenience but hope you understand. There are no plans for a makeup date at this time.