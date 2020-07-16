State’s Rental Assistance Portal went live July 13

Application portal designed to help Indiana renters living outside of Marion County affected by COVID-19 cover monthly rent payments or past due rent

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) wants to remind Hoosiers that the state’s Rental Assistance Portal became available beginning Monday, July 13 at 9 a.m. Eastern. The application can be found by visiting www.indianahousingnow.org.

“The application portal is designed to help Indiana renters adversely affected by COVID-19 living outside of Marion County avoid eviction by connecting them with programs that can help them cover monthly rent payments or past due rent,” said Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, who serves as board chair of IHCDA. “We are pleased, along with our network of program partners, to assist Indiana renters.”

Last month, Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced $25 million in relief for renters through the COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program. This, combined with other funding sources including the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), will provide Hoosier renters that have been affected by COVID-19 with a variety of resources after they have applied through the Rental Assistance Portal.

“It is important that all Hoosiers have equal access to the rental assistance that is available,” said Jacob Sipe, Executive Director of IHCDA. “We are thankful for a wide variety of local, community and not-for-profit organizations who are assisting us in communicating information about the Rental Assistance Portal throughout the state.”

IHCDA developed a communications toolkit for organizations to share information about this and other housing and utility resources available in Indiana.

Individuals seeking rental assistance living in Marion County should visit: www.indyrent.org. The application to apply for this program also opens on Monday, July 13th.

Hoosiers that are homeless, in a housing crisis, or in need of immediate assistance should call 2-1-1 and ask to connect with a navigator.

Homeowners in need of assistance paying their mortgage payment should visit: www.877gethope.org.