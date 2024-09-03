Statement on murder of people experiencing homelessness on the CTA Blue Line

Caption: Stop along the Forest Park CTA Blue Line. (Photo by Fichier: Forest Park CTA Blue Line.jpg in Wikipedia.)

The Chicago Coalition to End Homelessness (CCH) is devastated to learn of the senseless murder of four people – Simeon Bihesi, Adrian Collins, and two other victims who have not yet been identified – on the CTA Blue Line on Monday, September 2. Our understanding is that most if not all, were experiencing homelessness and sleeping on the train at the time of their murder. The murderer must be held to account for taking their lives and be held responsible for this heinous act. We extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of those lost.

Everyone has the right to feel and be safe in our community, regardless of their housing status. Many people experiencing homelessness, when faced with many bad options, use public transportation as a space that offers a form of safety and community. The fact that the murderer took their lives in this space underlines how we have failed as a society.

These murders are not random acts of violence but are a glaring example of a pattern of violence, suffering, and cruelty that people experiencing homelessness face every day simply because they are unhoused. We cannot write this moment off as a tragic, isolated incident, but we must acknowledge it is the direct result of the systemic failures which have led to over 68,000 people in Chicago alone experiencing homelessness.

The only real, sustainable solution is adequately funding permanent housing and other services that the unhoused need to truly feel safe and not only be protected from acts of violence but have a chance to grow and thrive. Our city, our county, our state, and our federal government must do more – more funding and better policies that protect and support the unhoused and get all of them the permanent housing and services they deserve. No one should be in harm’s way the way these four victims were.

Our society continually makes excuses for why it is not the time to make real investments to solve the problem of homelessness. If not in a moment like this one, when?

Statement can be attributed to Chicago Coalition to End Homelessness