Statement of Cardinal Blase Cupich on the Eve of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Cardinal Blase Cupich

As the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe of the Archdiocese of Chicago prepares to welcome thousands of pilgrims on its grounds for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, I extend my deepest gratitude to its Rector, the staff, and volunteers for all their hard work to make this wonderful ministry possible.

During this 2-day celebration I invite all people of faith to join together in “Praying for Peace and Unity throughout the world,” which is the theme for this year’s celebration. What a fitting theme for prayer and reflection for all of us at this moment in history. The discord, isolation, and disunity experienced by the human family around the word has also touched our own neighborhoods, faith communities, and even households. During this season of Advent, and especially during the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, let us pray to set aside our prejudices, resentment, and differences with others to live in peace and unity.

I also seize this opportunity to highlight the fact that the Shrine is celebrating the 10th anniversary since its dedication in 2013—an occasion that this past June was marked by the signing of a document that renewed the relationship between the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Archdiocese of Mexico. The goal of our shared concern is to find ways to bridge the emotional and psychological distance that physical and political boarders deprive. This Feast Day is a moment of encounter and solidarity where all are welcomed as brother and sister.

I pray that, through the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Empress of the Americas, may God bless you and your families as you embark on this pilgrimage for peace.