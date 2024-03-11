Statement from the 25th Ward Office on a new measles case at the new arrivals shelter in Pilsen

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) is investigating a 2nd confirmed case of measles at the new arrival shelter located at 2241 S. Halsted. Due to the severity and risk this imposes on individuals who are not vaccinated, changes described as follows have been implemented at the 2241 S. Halsted Shelter.

Ald. Sigcho-Lopez and staff were on sight, as of 10am, today to assist with language and culturally related barriers. It is imperative to the residents and Chicago residents at large to get the MMR vaccine. Residents of the 2241 S Halsted shelter who were vaccinated after Feb. 8th are strongly encouraged to remain in quarantine at the shelter for 21 days. CDPH along with medical groups have been on-sight, around the clock, to provide and encourage vaccination against measles to all residents. CDPH is working with medical teams to vaccinate the remaining 13% of residents that have not presented proof of vaccination.

Those at higher risk are residents that have not received the MMR vaccine in the last 21 days, this includes but is not limited to, pregnant women, children under 12 months of age and those without a vaccination record. Adults who aren’t sure if they are vaccinated against measles should visit their primary care provider or visit a CDPH Health clinic. Parents are strongly encouraged to communicate with their school administration for any pending questions regarding their school-aged children.

Our office continues to be on-site, and is working closely with CDPH and the Mayor’s office to meet the goal of vaccinating all residents of the Halsted shelter. Should you have any questions please out to our office at 773-523-4100 or by emailing [email protected].

Sincerely,



Byron Sigcho-Lopez

Alderman, 25th Ward