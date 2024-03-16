Statement from Mayor Brandon Johnson on the murder of Jayden Perkins and support for DV and GBV survivors

I am devastated by the murder of Jayden Perkins and the attempted murder of his mother. This despicable crime is a horrific reminder of the need for us to correct systemic failures, address the root causes of violence in our community, and continue to support our domestic violence and gender-based violence survivors, their families and communities, and the providers and advocates who do this work daily.

Mayor Brandon Johnson

Domestic violence impacts everyone in our communities, and we are committed to building on resources that support survivors and their families. Partnerships like The Network: Advocating Against Domestic Violence make the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline possible. Anyone who may be experiencing or witnessing violence may reach out by calling or texting 1-877-863-6338. The Hotline is available 24/7 and in Spanish.

I thank the Chicago Police Department for its efforts and for bringing swift justice as we continue to coordinate resources for Jayden’s family and community. The family has been connected to emergency funding and other resources. Chicago Public Schools and community-based victim service teams are providing support to students who attended school with Jayden and those in the community who are impacted.

We will continue to build on those resources, collaborating with our advocates, the County and the State to leverage every opportunity available, as we know there is much more work to do on this front.

Jayden was a bright light in his community. We grieve alongside his family and community as we reckon with this unthinkable loss. We pray for Jayden’s mother’s recovery. We will never forget Jayden, who was taken from us much too soon. May God rest his soul in eternal peace.