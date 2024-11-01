Statement from Mayor Brandon Johnson on Resignation of Chicago BOE President

Chicago Board of Education President Resigns Following Request from Mayor Brandon Johnson

In a swift and unexpected development, the President of the Chicago School Board of Education, Reverend Mitchell Johnson, resigned on October 31, 2024, at the request of Mayor Brandon Johnson. The resignation, effective immediately, follows controversy surrounding statements made by Reverend Johnson, which the Mayor described as “antisemitic, misogynistic, and conspiratorial.” The Mayor’s office indicated that these comments were not only “hurtful but deeply disturbing,” prompting the decision to seek Reverend Johnson’s departure.

Mayor Johnson emphasized his administration’s commitment to a respectful and inclusive educational environment, noting that Reverend Johnson’s continued role on the Board could impede the ongoing efforts to transform Chicago’s public education system. In his statement, Mayor Johnson affirmed a dedication to finding a new leader aligned with the city’s mission of educational excellence and values. He reassured stakeholders that efforts to improve Chicago Public Schools would proceed without delay.

A Board of Education meeting on Friday continued as scheduled under existing bylaws as city officials work to appoint a qualified replacement for Reverend Johnson.

Here is Mayor Johnson’s statement:

“Today, I asked Chicago School Board of Education (BOE) President Reverend Mitchell Johnson for his resignation, and he resigned, effective immediately. Reverend Mitchell Johnson’s statements were not only hurtful but deeply disturbing. I want to be clear: antisemitic, misogynistic, and conspiratorial statements are unacceptable.

“My administration is committed to upholding the mission of transforming our public education system. It has become clear that his continued participation in the BOE would hinder the important work we need to accomplish for our schools.

“We will proceed promptly to identify a qualified individual who shares our dedication to educational excellence and will serve with an unwavering commitment to the values we hold dear. I remain steadfast in my commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that every child in Chicago has access to the quality education they deserve. Protecting and empowering the students in Chicago Public Schools remains our North Star. The Board of Education meeting on Friday will proceed as planned under the current BOE bylaws.”