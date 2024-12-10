State utility agencies seek public comment on NIPSCO Electric Rate hike

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) invites public comments on Northern Indiana Public Service Company’s (NIPSCO’s) pending electric rate request through Dec. 12, 2024.

In addition, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) will hold public field hearings in Valparaiso, Hammond, and Gary.

The OUCC – the state agency representing consumer interests in cases before the IURC – is using its technical and legal resources to review NIPSCO’s proposal. Formal testimony from the OUCC is due Dec. 19, 2024.

Written Consumer Comments

Consumers who wish to submit written comments for the case record may do so via the OUCC’s website at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm or by mail at: Public Comments, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC), 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 SOUTH, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Consumer comments will be included in the formal case record for Commission review. Comments should not contain sensitive or personal information as comments will become viewable and searchable once posted to the IURC’s online case file. Consumers with questions about commenting can contact the OUCC’s consumer services staff at 1-888-441-2494.

The OUCC needs to receive all written consumer comments no later than Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, so it can: 1) Consider them in preparing its testimony and 2) File them with the Commission to be included in the case’s formal evidentiary record. Comments should include the consumer’s name, city, zip code, and a reference to either “IURC Cause No. 46120” or “NIPSCO Electric Rates.”

Public Field Hearings

The IURC had scheduled two public field hearings for December 5.

The Hammond field hearing was at 12:30 p.m. local time at the Hammond City Hall, Council Chambers Room 209 (5925 Calumet Avenue).

The Gary field hearing at 5:00 p.m. local time at the Gary Public Library – Woodson Branch (501 South Lake Street).

Consumers were encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early for an overview of field hearing procedures and the rate case process. Attendees were required to comply with all local health and safety regulations. No final decisions about the case were made at the hearings.

The sole purpose of a field hearing is to receive public testimony. A final decision in this case is expected next year.

Consumers can speak directly to the Commission under oath and on the record.

Oral comments presented during the field hearings will become part of the case record. They will carry the same weight as written consumer comments submitted to the OUCC by Dec. 12, 2024.Utilities do not make presentations or answer questions during field hearings. The focus, again, is on public input. In this case, NIPSCO filed testimony and exhibits in September 2024.

Commissioners are not allowed to answer questions about the case. They will ultimately render a decision after weighing evidence from the utility, the OUCC, and intervening parties.

Case Overview

NIPSCO’s request would raise annual revenues for its electric utility by approximately $368.7 million. The flat, monthly connection charge for each residential customer would rise from $14.00 to $25.00.

The volumetric portion of the bill would also rise. The utility’s testimony and exhibits project that an average monthly residential electric bill would rise to $166.90 for customers using 714 kWh and to $223.61 for customers using 1,000 kWh when new rates are fully implemented in March 2026.

In its testimony, the utility states it is seeking the increase to pay for new generation facilities and infrastructure projects throughout its transmission and distribution system.

The utility’s current base rates were approved in August 2023.

NIPSCO serves more than 487,000 electric customers in 20 counties. Natural gas rates are not at issue in this case.

Several additional parties have intervened in this case, including the Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana, industrial customers (NLMK Indiana, United States Steel Corporation, BP Products, Cleveland Cliffs Steel, Linde, Marathon, and USG), RV manufacturers (LCI Industries, Forest River, Patrick Industries, and Thor Industries), Walmart, and United Steelworkers Locals 12775 and 13796.

Any testimony the intervenors file will be due on Dec. 19, 2024.

The OUCC is posting updates at www.in.gov/oucc/electric/key-cases-by-utility/nipsco-electric-rates/nipsco-electric-rate-case/. Case updates are also available through the agency’s monthly electronic newsletter. Consumers can subscribe at www.in.gov/oucc/news.

