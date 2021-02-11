State updates statewide COVID-19 case counts

The Indiana Department of Health announced on February 10, 2021 that 1,452 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 643,305 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following correc­tions to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 11,578 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 52 from the previous day. Another 423 prob­able deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 3,021,613 unique indi­viduals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,015,385 on Tuesday. A to­tal of 7,367,210 tests, including re­peat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Depart­ment of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 test­ing information link.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Also, as of February 10, 736,504 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 258,213 are fully vac­cinated.

Additional locations and appoint­ments are being added as more vac­cine becomes available.