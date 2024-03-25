State Road 55 to be reduced to one lane in Merrillville

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will reduce State Road 55/Taft St to one lane between 65th Ave and 73rd Ave on or after Monday, April 1.

State Road 55 will be reduced to one lane at Turkey Creek, with traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals through mid-May. Crews will be conducting a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project.

INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and be prepared to wait for the temporary traffic signal. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area and should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

