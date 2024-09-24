State Road 312 to close in East Chicago

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will close State Road 312 between Parrish Ave and State Road 912/Cline Ave on or after Wednesday, September 25.

State Road 312 will be closed through the end of October for a small box culvert replacement. Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 20, U.S. 12, and State Road 912.

This project was originally announced earlier this year but was delayed due to utility conflicts.

