State Rep. LaShawn K. Ford – Sounds alarm on threats to higher education funding

PRESS CONFERENCE — MONDAY FORD

State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, D-Chicago, will join representatives from state universities and higher education organizations Monday to oppose potential federal cuts and reaffirm the state’s commitment to creating diverse opportunities across higher education.

Ford, who serves as the House Appropriations-Higher Education Committee Chair, will lead the press conference this Monday, March 31 at 11 a.m. in the press room at the State of Illinois building located at 555 W. Monroe St. in Chicago.

“Decisions made in Washington today will play a significant role in creating or preventing opportunity for our students for years to come,” Ford said. “Federal cuts to higher education will make college less affordable for Illinois families, impact local economies and further strain state support. That’s why we’re standing together to encourage greater stability and support for higher learning.”

Confirmed attendees for Monday’s press conference include representatives from Chicago State University, Northeastern Illinois University, Northern Illinois University, University of Illinois-Chicago, Illinois Math and Science Academy, Partnership for College Completion, Women Employed, Young Invincibles, Illinois Federation of Teachers, Latino Policy Forum, It Takes A Village Family of Schools, Hope Chicago, Chicago Public Schools and Alternative Schools Network.

“Students of every background and in every community deserve the opportunity to pursue the future they want,” Ford said. “There’s too much at stake for us to sit on the sidelines.”

For more information, please contact [email protected].

