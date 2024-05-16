State Rep. Du Buclet advances measure to help keep Lake Michigan clean

State Rep. Kimberly DuBuclet, D-Chicago, is continuing her efforts to preserve Lake Michigan for future generations through a new bill that empowers the state to implement a more robust system of water monitoring. The legislation was passed unanimously out of the IL House last week and now heads to the IL Senate for passage.

“Our lake is one of the city’s most vital resources, and we have to protect it and ensure that it is free from pollution, invasive species and other common threats to our nation’s waterways,” DuBuclet said. “I will continue to work with all of our stakeholders and elected officials to make sure that our lake is in the best possible shape.”

Du Buclet’s House Bill 5421 will empower the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) to work with the City of Chicago and other relevant entities to monitor the quality of Lake Michigan’s water. At the conclusion of their work, the IEPA will submit a report on the lake’s condition to the Governor and the members of the General Assembly.

“Over 20 years, our Adopt-a-Beach volunteers have removed 535,000 pounds of litter, most of it plastics, from Great Lakes beaches. The Alliance is grateful for Representative Du Buclet’s efforts to increase monitoring of pollutants entering Lake Michigan.” Molly Flanagan, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President, Programs Alliance for the Great Lakes.

“Pollution in the lake has been on the rise for years, and studies have indicated that plastic pollution is one of the greatest contributors,” said DuBuclet. “As we head into warmer weather, let’s pledge to not pollute our beautiful lake. And let’s work together year-round to keep it clean.”

For more information, please contact [email protected].