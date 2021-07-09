State of Illinois to allow student athletes to be compensated

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

According to a recent report, the state of Illinois will now allow student athletes to be paid for the use of their names, images, or likenesses, due to the efforts of ex-NFL and Northwestern University alum State Senator Napoleon Harris, III (D-Harvey).

Senate Bill 2338 was signed by Governor JB Pritzker and was effective as of Thursday, July 1, 2021.

This law allows student athletes to earn compensation for the use of their names, images, or likenesses – not their athletic ability. It will allow them to receive payment for products like apparel and video games that use their names or images. This law will be pre-empted if the federal government or the NCAA enacts its own regulations.

This law will also prohibit student athletes from benefiting from their athletic abilities, participating in intercollegiate athletics or sports competitions, attending a specific educational institution, or entering into a publicity rights agreement.

Harris said he was happy about the results.

“Finally, student-athletes will receive some financial benefit for the use of their names, images, and likenesses,” Harris said. “Their schools will no longer receive all the financial benefits. The students deserve compensation from the hard work of being a college athlete and making their schools millions of dollars.”

The NCAA came out in support of paying college athletes but still has not provided guidelines on compensation for participating in sports other than through scholarships.