State awards $2.5 Million in grant funding to Economic Empowerment Centers

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded $2.5 million in grant funding to 10 recipients through the Illinois Economic Empowerment Centers Grant Program (EEC). This funding will help organizations provide training and resources to individuals and entrepreneurs from historically disinvested communities pursue job opportunities.

“Intentional community investment and training brings economic empowerment to communities that have suffered from historic disinvestment,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This is a top priority for my administration, and I am thrilled to see funding go to local organizations that advance the EEC’s mission by providing educational resources to start-ups, existing businesses, and dislocated workers.”

“I am eager to see the Economic Empowerment Centers forge a clearer path to success for business owners from historically underserved communities,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “By fostering a more equitable entrepreneurial landscape, this transformative initiative will have a profound and lasting impact on our state’s economic future.”

The EEC Grant Program was developed to help create an inclusive business ecosystem within communities that have historically faced systemic barriers to entry and growth through dynamic partnerships, targeted outreach, and tailored programs and initiatives.

“The EEC program is critical to ensuring the State is continuing to do its part to create a diverse business ecosystem across Illinois,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Through this grant funding and the dedication of the selected nonprofits and community organizations, Illinoisans who have historically faced barriers to entry will have the resources, tools and training they need to succeed in the workplace.”

EECs will provide business advice, technical assistance, education, and cohort training, including resources and training tailored toward start-ups, existing businesses, and dislocated workers. Selected EECs will provide a variety of services, including management analysis and counseling, business planning and financial planning assistance, market analysis, referrals to educational programs and more. More information about these economic empowerment centers can be found on DCEO’s website.

Funding for the EEC program was made available through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO). Eligible applicants included career education agencies and non-profit organizations that serve individuals from historically marginalized communities including minorities, women, individuals with a disability, dislocated workers, veterans, and youth entrepreneurs.

