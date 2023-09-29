Starting next week, in-person marriages at Cook County’s downtown court can include more guests

Cook County’s Marriage Court will no longer limit the number of guests for in-person ceremonies, according to an order issued this week.

A previous limitation for in-person ceremonies, enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, had been two guests plus the marrying couple. Starting next Tuesday, couples entering marriages or civil unions will have no limit on the number of individuals attending the ceremony, according to an order issued Wednesday by the Hon. Diann K. Marsalek, Presiding Judge of Marriage Court and of the Traffic Division. Also, masks are no longer required.

Additionally, the order reduces the number of days for Zoom teleconference ceremonies from two to one. Zoom teleconference ceremonies shall be scheduled on Mondays only between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call 312-603-5660 to schedule. Anyone on active military service shall be scheduled on an expedited basis. If an interpreter is needed, please inform the clerk and the language needed.

Marriage Court had previously allowed Zoom ceremonies on both Mondays and Tuesdays, because of the pandemic.

In-person ceremonies will occur on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until noon and from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. In-person marriages and civil unions will not require any prior scheduling. Parties need to bring a license, a valid form of identification and the $10 fee.

For in-person celebrations, all persons entering Marriage Court at 118 N. Clark Street, Lower Level, must use the LaSalle Street or Clark Street entrance. The clerk is not scheduling Cultural Center ceremonies.

