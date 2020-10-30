*STARTING IN ONE HOUR*

Democratic Leaders To Hold Virtual Get Out The Vote Rally For The Fair Tax Amendment

CHICAGO, IL – Tonight, October 30th at 6:30 p.m., Vote Yes For Fairness will hold a virtual rally to get out the vote for the Fair Tax Amendment. With four days until Election Day, Democratic elected officials and leaders from across the state will highlight how important it is for all Illinoisans to cast their ballot, and ensure they are voting YES for the Fair Tax to give a tax cut to 97% of Illinoisans.

WHEN: October 30th at 6:30 p.m.

WHO: Governor JB Pritzker, Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, Senator Dick Durbin, Senator Tammy Duckworth, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, Congressman Chuy Garcia, Candidate for IL-03 Marie Newman, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, former State Senator Daniel Biss, AFL-CIO Illinois President Tim Drea, Chicago Federation of Labor President Bob Reiter, and SEIU Healthcare Illinois President Greg Kelley

WHERE: Register for the Zoom here. The event will also stream on Facebook Live.

To learn more, visit VoteYesForFairness.com.