St. Timothy Community Church announces October Revival “Fire Fridays” line-up

St. Timothy Community Church has released a robust line-up of October revival activities which will include guest speakers, youth night and a gospel concert, featuring JJ Harriston & Youthful Praise. Themed “We’re all in this Together,” a service will take place every Friday night in October via the series “Fire Fridays.” All services begin at 6:30 p.m. and take place at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Avenue in Gary.

“Our revival services are always community-focused and inclusive with something for everyone,” said St. Timothy Senior Pastor Dr. Rameen Jackson. “We want the community to come out, and our mission is to lift up the name of Jesus while leading others to Christ.”

Fire Fridays will kick off October 6, 2023 with guest speaker Rev. Edward Turner from New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church followed by Rev. Dr. Reginald Williams from First Baptist Church, University Park, IL on October 13, 2023. The guest choir will be the Voices of Love Choir on this evening. Community Youth Night “Young, Saved & Gifted” will take place October 20, 2023 and will feature the talent of youth from around the region.

Fire Fridays will conclude with a gospel concert featuring JJ Harriston & Youthful Praise. Local talent taking the stage include Jonathan Joseph, Akilia McCain, the West Side Dance Guild and New Friendship MBC Anointed Voices. General admission is $40, VIP $50 and VIP with reception is $75. Tickets are available via Eventbrite or by calling the church at 219-977-0079.