St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church 108th anniversary

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will observe its 108th church anniversary during the month of March 2024. The theme, “Still Standing: 108 Years of Prayer, Faithfulness & Commitment,” is a testament to the firm foundation laid many years ago, which has sustained the church, and parishioners, throughout the 108-year existence. A schedule of celebratory services and observances is below:

• Spirit Sunday, March 10 at 11:00 A.M: Wear attire, church appropriate, reflective of your favorite sports team, high school, Greek Life organization, during morning service.

• Back Down Memory Lane, Sunday, March 17 at 11:00 A.M: Wear your Sunday best retro attire from days gone by.

• Pre-Church Anniversary Service, Friday, March 22 at 6:00 P.M: Rev. R.E. Robinson, Pastor, and the St. John Missionary Baptist Church family, are the special guests.

• Church Anniversary Observance, Sunday, March 24 at 11:00 A.M: Rev. Thomas Fuller Jr., Pastor, and the Holy Bethel Missionary Baptist Church family, are the special guests.

Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Dotson, Pastor, extends an invitation to the community to fellowship with St. Paul during this momentous occasion. The church is located at 2300 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana.