St. Patrick’s Day Pick 4 draws all the 8s

The luck of the Irish was with a lot of Illinois Lottery Pick 4 players this St. Patrick’s Day, who played crazy eights and ended up winning big.

Over 2,000 Pick 4 players took home more than $3.75 million in total prizes across the State of Illinois in the St. Patrick’s Day midday draw.

The winning numbers in the Friday, March 17 midday draw were: 8-8-8-8 with a FIREBALL of 9.

Five tickets in particular earned their lucky players $25,000 each. Three other winning tickets garnered $20,000, another three won $15,000, and ten tickets for the drawing won $10,000 each.

In addition, over 1,400 Pick 4 tickets matched the quad 8s in the midday draw, each winning a prize of $2,500 or more.

Lottery players holding winning tickets have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize. Prizes over $600 must be claimed at an Illinois Lottery Prize Center. The Illinois Lottery encourages all its winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Pick 4 plus FIREBALL is an Illinois-only game with two draws daily. Players can select four numbers and a style of play, and then choose the amount they would like to wager on the draw. Selecting plus FIREBALL doubles the wager amount for each game played. Pick 4 drawings are conducted daily at 12:40 PM and 9:22 PM CST. For more information, visit illinoislottery.com.