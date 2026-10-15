St. Monica St. Luke closes soup kitchen program

For more than three decades, the soup kitchen at St. Monica St. Luke Church provided more than 200,000 meals to residents throughout Gary’s Emerson neighborhood.

The soup kitchen served its final meals September 25, ending a program that not only provided food to residents in need but also offered a place for people to socialize and receive other community services.

The soup kitchen, which operated from St. Monica, continued serving the community for several years after the church closed and remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We not only served hot meals, but we also provided an environment for people to socialize,” said Verlie Suggs, one of the soup kitchen’s co-founders. “During the summer months when schools were closed, we were able to serve lunches to the youth of the area and also had health professionals come in and do health screenings and blood pressure checks for the participants.”

In addition to receiving meals, participants found a social outlet at the soup kitchen and often enjoyed recreational activities offered through the program. Other community organizations participated and provided additional services. Members of a local fraternity, for example, provided coats during the winter for many of the young people who visited the soup kitchen.

The merging of St. Monica and St. Luke, two parishes that primarily served Gary’s Black and Hispanic communities, helped inspire the creation of a program that could bring the two congregations together.

“The two parishes, St. Monica was a primarily Black parish and St. Luke was primarily a Hispanic parish, and when they came together there was always tension,” said Renate Schneider, co-founder of the St. Monica St. Luke soup kitchen. “Since we were in an area that needed help, we sought to come up with a project that would benefit the community as well as break the tension that existed between the two parishes. We thought about starting a soup kitchen, and it worked.”

According to Schneider, only about six people participated when the soup kitchen first opened. Over the years, however, participation has grown to more than 100 people each week.

Although another soup kitchen operates at St. Joseph the Worker in Gary’s Glen Park neighborhood, Suggs and Schneider said many of the St. Monica St. Luke participants lack transportation and may be unable to travel there for meals and other services.

“It was a good effort that showed people of faith coming together to serve the community,” Schneider said.

Photo Caption: Community members collect bags of food during a distribution at St. Monica St. Luke Church in Gary. The church’s soup kitchen served its final meals September 25, 2026, ending more than three decades of providing meals and other services to residents in the Emerson neighborhood.