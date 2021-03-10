St. Mary Medical Center expands outpatient options

A 20,455 square foot third floor addition at the Valparaiso Health Center of St. Mary Medical Center is expected to be completed in June of 2021, according to CEO Janice Ryba. The added space will accommodate the hospital’s growing physical therapy, medical oncology and gastroenterology service lines.

“The additional space serves to provide our patients with even more quality services at one convenient location close to home,” Ryba said. “Therapy services will be expanding their space due to increasing demand. A medical oncology group will be housed at the center to see patients. We also will be enhancing and expanding space to accommodate additional physician offices.”

“As part of the project, the new floor creates gastroenterology capabilities so that procedures will be made available at the Valparaiso location,” Ryba said.

The Valparaiso Health Center opened eight years ago in January of 2013 east of Highway 49 at Burlington Beach Road. Services include an immediate care facility with the support of full-service imaging (bone densitometry, CT, mammography, MRI, ultrasound and x-ray), a clinical laboratory, therapy and cardiology services (nuclear medicine, EKGs, echocardiograms and vein ablation). Family medicine, gastroenterology, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pulmonology, orthopedics and spine, neurology, weight loss/bariatrics, surgery and a variety of medical specialties round-out the spectrum of healthcare providers available to patients.

“The Valparaiso Health Center represents a commitment to the high quality, patient-centered medical services available through our hospital and healthcare system,” Ryba said. “It remains an important link in our ability to build healthier communities with convenient access to a large number of outpatient services.”

The Valparaiso Health Center of St. Mary Medical Center is part of the Community Healthcare System of hospitals including Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and specialty hospital Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

For more information about the programs and services available through the hospitals of Community Healthcare System, visit COMHS.org.