 St. Mary Medical Center Emergency Department opens in Valparaiso

St. Mary Medical Center Valparaiso

The St. Mary Medical Center Emergency Department is now open 24/7 for patients seeking emergency care at St. Mary Medical Center Outpatient Center, 3800 St. Mary Drive, Valparaiso.

“Due to tremendous support and growth at our Valparaiso facility, we are expanding our services at this location to serve our community,” said Janice Ryba, CEO of St. Mary Medical Center. “This expansion demonstrates Powers Health’s continued commitment to offer convenient, high-quality care with advanced technology and services.”

In late November, community members and Powers Health leadership participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Outpatient Center. Following the ribbon cutting, attendees toured the Emergency Department.

Features of the 8,000-square-foot Emergency Department include:

• 11 total patient care rooms, including two trauma rooms

• Treatment rooms equipped with critical care monitoring equipment

• Two triage rooms to allow immediate assessment

• Stroke telehealth availability

• Ambulance bay with direct access to patient rooms

• Dedicated EMS entry and work area

• Digital X-ray room located in the Emergency Department

• Direct access to advanced imaging services such as CT, MRI and ultrasound

• Laboratory Services

• Dedicated hazardous materials decontamination room

• Patients requiring hospital admission may be transported to St. Mary Medical Center.

Powers Health Immediate Care at 1451 W. Morthland Drive, Suite D, in Valparaiso is open for patients seeking medical attention for non-life threatening illnesses and injuries.

For more information about emergency care at the hospitals of Powers Health, visit PowersHealth.org.