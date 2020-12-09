ST. MARY MEDICAL CENTER AUXILIARY TO OFFER VIRTUAL ANGEL TREE OF LIGHTS CEREMONY

St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary will present their 3rd annual Angel Tree of Lights ceremony as a pre-recorded event to debut Friday, December 18. The Angel Tree of Lights fundraising campaign supports the Auxiliary’s Scholarship Fund.

Donors and honorees of the program will be the first to access the online ceremony link. The recording will feature presentations by Auxiliary members, the listing of donors and honorees, as well as the lighting of the tree located in the West Lobby of the hospital. Angels symbolizing the remembrance or honor of a loved one will also be hung on the tree and will remain in place throughout the holiday season. This year’s online version of the traditional in-person event was planned in consideration of the health and safety of the participants.

Teresa Pedroza, director of Mission Integration/Volunteers, said participation in the 2020 Angel Tree of Lights is important because so many people feel they need an angel in their life during these unprecedented times.

“Hanging an angel on the tree to honor someone shines a light on their life, and can represent special memories of those after they are gone,” she said. “In addition, the proceeds from this event benefit the St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship Fund. These scholarships help provide key sources of funding for students pursuing a degree in healthcare.”

Anyone may honor a special person in their life with an angel on the tree. For a $10 donation, individuals, businesses and organizations can have an angel hung on the Angel Tree in memory or honor of a loved one. For a $25 donation, an angel is placed on the tree and an angel ornament is mailed to the home or made available for pick up.

Donors are asked to submit an email to receive the link to view the Angel Tree of Lights event featuring Helen Engstrom, co-chair of the Scholarship Fund Committee for St. Mary Medical Center. Appearing with her will be Melina Dixon, manager, Volunteers, St. Mary Medical Center.