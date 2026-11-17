St. John Baptist Church, one of Gary’s historic African American congregations, has announced the election of the Rev. Anthony C. Frazier as its new pastor, ushering in a new chapter of spiritual leadership for a church that has served the community for more than a century.

The announcement, shared through the church’s Facebook page, was greeted with an outpouring of congratulations, prayers and expressions of support from church members, fellow clergy and community residents.

“To God Be the Glory!” the church declared in its announcement. “St. John Baptist Church joyfully announces the election of Rev. Anthony C. Frazier as our new Pastor!”

The congregation expressed gratitude for God’s guidance during the pastoral selection process and anticipation for the ministry ahead.

“As we enter this new season of ministry, we give thanks for God’s guidance and look forward with faith, unity, and great expectation,” the announcement continued.

Founded in 1918, St. John Baptist Church, located at 2457 Massachusetts St., has maintained a longstanding presence in Gary’s religious and civic community. The congregation has historically emphasized spiritual development, Christian education and service beyond the church walls.

The church’s history includes connections to the civil rights movement and the ministry of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. During the pastorate of the Rev. Julius James, whose friendship with King helped bring the civil rights leader to Gary, St. John became associated with efforts to advance equality and community empowerment.

Following King’s assassination in 1968, James established an ecumenical celebration honoring the civil rights leader’s legacy. The church also developed housing initiatives intended to expand opportunities for Gary residents.

That history was recognized in 2018 when then-U.S. Rep. Peter Visclosky paid tribute to St. John Baptist Church in the Congressional Record during its centennial celebration.

The congregation’s tradition of service has continued through successive generations of pastoral leadership, including the Rev. R.E. Robinson, who led the church during its 100th anniversary observance.

Frazier’s election has generated considerable enthusiasm among members who expressed confidence in his leadership and appreciation for his ministry on social media.

“Congratulations and Welcome Pastor Anthony Charles Frazier and First Lady Lisa!” wrote Anita Jones in response to the announcement.

Another supporter, Cynthia Moore, expressed anticipation about the church’s spiritual future, writing, “Looking forward to worshipping and learning God’s word as you lead God’s People with you Pastor.”

The messages also reflected the personal relationships Frazier has developed through his ministry, with several individuals recalling his compassion, encouragement and willingness to assist others during difficult times.

As Frazier prepares to lead the congregation, St. John Baptist Church enters its next chapter with a legacy spanning 108 years and a membership looking toward continued worship, fellowship and service to the Gary community.