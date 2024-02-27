St. John Baptist Church celebrates Pastor R.E. Robinson’s 8th anniversary

St. John Baptist Church

Rev. R.E. Robinson

In announcing Pastor R.E. Robinson’s anniversary, a spokesperson for the church said, “Over the past eight years, the Disciples of St. John have been blessed with the unwavering leadership and spiritual nourishment provided by Pastor R. E. Robinson. He is a theologian whose intellect and insight are matched by his warmth, compassion, and sense of humor. Pastor Robinson’s teachings are profound, and his passion for knowledge and learning is contagious. He is a true gift to the community, and his tireless efforts to spread the gospel have touched the lives of many.”

Pastor Robinson epitomizes the scripture in I Corinthians 2:9, “But as it is written, eyes hath not seen, nor ears heard, neither has entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him,” the spokesperson said. “Pastor Robinson works daily to fulfill his calling by studying and showing himself worthy by pressing forward through prayer, preparation, and purpose, the spokesperson added.

The celebration will kick off on Sunday, February 25th, at 3:00 p.m. with a gospel concert featuring Voices of Love and will continue each Sunday through March 17th with guest preachers.

The schedule of guest preachers is as follows:

• Sunday, March 3rd

– Rev. John Jackson, Trinity United Church of Christ, Gary

• Sunday, March 10th

– Rev. Dr. Frank Thomas, Director of the Compelling Preaching Initiative at Christian Theological Seminary

• Sunday, March 17th

– Morning Worship – Rev. Herman Polk, Sr. Pastor of New Hope Baptist Church, Hammond, IN

• Afternoon Worship- at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Andre McGhee of Greater St. John Baptist Church, South Bend, IN.

All morning services begin at 10:45 a.m.

On Sunday, March 10th, a Jazz Brunch will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Chateau in Merrillville, IN. Music will be provided by More in the Monitors. The Jazz Brunch is $50 for adults and $30 for children under 12.

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.