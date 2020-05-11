St. Francis de Sales offers news for the community

Although this year has not proceeded how any of us envisioned on January 1st, the St. Francis de Sales community on the far South Side of Chicago has been making strides of which the community should be proud. The teachers are working hard to virtually connect with every student and make sure their academic, social and emotional needs are met. The Alumni have come together and raised over $20,000 to support financial needs of the families. The students and families are working through this very difficult situation with grace and the grit of Pioneers. As you know, the Archdiocese has suspended all classes in Catholic Schools through the end of the academic year, but St. Francis de Sales is not closed, and they offer these news highlights and pictures so the community can see what has been going on.

Emergency Relief Fund raised money to support SFDS families.

Rosa Mendoza received National Honor Society Scholarship.

Students of the Month have been announced.

Virtual learning continues.

Senior Week celebrated the amazing senior class.

Alumni came together and raised over $20,000 to support families in need. The school has surveyed its families about needs for food, technology and tuition assistance. As a result, the school is working to support families impacted directly by COVID 19.

Admissions for Fall. Virtual open house and virtual interviews plan- ned for May. Soon, SFDS will announce plans for virtual interviews for incoming freshman. In the meantime, parents and students can still reach out with any questions about St. Francis de Sales High School, the interview and admission process or any other issues. Contact Mary Kay Ramirez at mramirez@sfdshs.org.