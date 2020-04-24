St. Bernard Hospital suspends labor and delivery services

On Monday, April 20, 2020, St. Bernard Hospital announced that they will not deliver babies until further notice. The hospital was forced to suspend its inpatient OB services in order to respond more effectively to the increase in patients who are sick with the COVID-19 coronavirus. St. Bernard’s Women’s Wellness Clinic, located in its Ambulatory Care Center at 6307 S. Steward Ave., will continue to treat expectant mothers and provide prenatal care.

The hospital will use the OB unit to treat medical/surgical patients who do not have COVID-19, but still need hospital care.

St. Bernard will facilitate a connection to Mercy Hospital & Medical Center (2525 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago) for women being seen in their Women’s Wellness Clinic who need labor and delivery care.

Consistent with EMTALA, St. Bernard will continue to provide medical screenings to all expectant mothers who arrive at St. Bernard Hospital while in labor and have arrangements in place to facilitate appropriate care and transfers according to the condition of the patient.

“Since we opened, St. Bernard has taken great pride in helping families bring new lives into our world,” said hospital President and CEO Charles Holland. “This was not an easy decision, but we believe these actions will provide the safest environment for expectant mothers, infants, families and our staff. We greatly appreciate everyone’s understanding of our need to take this action at this time.”