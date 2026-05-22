St. Bernard Hospital achieves Spring ‘A’ grade from the Leapfrog Group

Milestone underscores years of progress in patient safety and honors frontline staff.

St. Bernard Hospital today announced it has earned its 3rd consecutive “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, marking another important milestone in its continued growth and commitment to delivering high-quality, safe care to patients in Englewood and across the South Side. This is the hospital’s 5th “A” grade in the last three years.

The “A” grade reflects the Hospital team’s sustained focus on critical safety measures, including infection prevention, safe medication practices, hand hygiene, and other evidence-based protocols. These efforts are part of a broader, ongoing commitment to clinical excellence and to ensure that every patient receives compassionate, well-rounded care.

Over the years, St. Bernard Hospital has made significant strides in strengthening its systems, investing in patient safety, and expanding access to care for the various communities it serves. This latest recognition builds on that momentum and follows national acknowledgment from the Lown Institute, where the Hospital ranked 11th out of 2,000 hospitals in the nation for community benefit—highlighting its commitment to providing financial assistance and support relative to its size and resources.

“Earning an ‘A’ Grade from Leapfrog reflects how far we’ve come as an organization and where we are headed,” said Charles Holland, President and CEO of St. Bernard Hospital. “This achievement is the result of years of intentional growth and the daily commitment of our team to keep patients safe. I want to recognize every member of our staff, clinical and non-clinical, for their dedication and hard work. During National Nurses Week, we are especially proud to celebrate our nurses, whose vigilance, compassion, and advocacy are essential to delivering safe, high-quality care.”