SSCC Celebrates 45 Years of Community Service and Friendship

On Sunday, June 6, The South Suburban Chicago (IL) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated (SSCC) reached a milestone of community service. In honor of more than four decades of service, the chapter hosted a virtual celebration of joy.

The celebration featured the National President of The Links, Incorporated, Kimberly Jefferies Leonard, Ph.D. and the Central Area Director of The Links, Incorporated, Monica B. Allen., South Suburban Chicago (IL) Chapter proudly boasting of being the home chapter of the 14th National President, Gwendolyn B. Lee, Ph.D.

To add to the splendor, the chapter organizer, Yvonne Horton, also attended the celebration in addition to two chartering members, Arlethia Wright and Gwendolyn B. Lee.

The chapter also appreciated the participation of Alumnae and the pre- stigious Platinum members. Since its founding, on June 6, 1976, in University Park, Illinois, SSCC has continued to make a sustaining and transformational difference within the Southland Community. The 45th Celebration was an opportunity to stroll down memory lane and recapture the programs and partnerships from the beginning to the present.

The award-winning chapter relived the endeavors from each decade paired to entertaining music. As one of the nine chapters in the Chicago Cluster, the fifty-seven active members serve through the following five Program Facets: Services to Youth, National Trends and Services, Health and Human Services, International Trends and Services and The Arts. The Facets symbolize the blueprint used to make a measurable impact on the South Suburban Community.

While being committed to community service, the membership displays exemplary work ethics, as they also build genuine chapter friendships.

Since chartering, the South Suburban Chicago (IL) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated has thrived in programming while providing community service and scholarships to aspiring students. “In addition to providing transformational programs in The Arts, STEM Education, and supporting a school for the blind in Liberia, Africa, SSCC believes young qualified high school graduates should not be denied a college education because of inadequate funds. Therefore, we vow to continue to educate and mentor young inquisitive minds,” said Mallory Sutton, Chapter President.

Since 2005, the chapter has issued nearly $225,000 in renewable scholarships to deserving students. The members are extremely grateful for the trust and the support that flows from the community and steadfast sponsors. While steering through the pandemic climate, SSCC anticipates aggressively raising funds again for community programs and scholarships for deserving and aspiring students.

In honor of SSCC, donate to the Links Foundation at the National Website: Linksinc.org. For more information on SSCC Links programming, visit ssclinks.org.

The Links, Incorporated is the premier service organization of volunteer women made of more than 16,000 women.

The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. The professional women of color volunteer in 292 chapters which are located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Annually, Link members contribute more than 500,000 documented service hours– strengthening communities and enhancing the nation. To learn more about the National Organization, visit Linksinc.org