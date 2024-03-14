Spring into action at Brookfield Zoo: Chicago’s new Bunny Hop

Hop on over to Brookfield Zoo Chicago for its new Bunny Hop Easter event on Saturday, March 23. Egg-citing activities take place between noon and 4 p.m.

Guests of all ages can participate in an all-day scavenger egg hunt throughout the park. Zoogoers can pick up a game card at either the north or south entrances and then look for the six larger-than-life one-dimensional colorful eggs featuring a koala, kangaroo, platypus, echidna, flamingo, and raccoon. If you locate all six eggs, mark the location you saw each of the eggs on your game card, and turn it in for an egg-cellent sweet treat at the South Gate Market or North Gate Shop (while supplies last).

At Hamill Family Nature Plaza, youngsters and adults alike can show off their moves at the Bunny Hop dance party. From noon to 3 p.m. a DJ will be playing tunes that will have everyone on their feet.

Be sure to also stop by the Swan Pavilion between 1 and 4 p.m. There, you can remember your visit to Brookfield Zoo Chicago with a memorable photo taken with the Bunny costumed character posed in front of a spring-themed background. The Zoo’s volunteer educators will also be at the Pavilions engaging guests in a fun activity of showcasing a variety of eggs and having zoogoers guess what animals laid them.

At Hamill Family Play Zoo, animal care staff will present special chats at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. with the Zoo’s domestic rabbits—Houdini, Copper, and Cloudy. During the chats, learn fun facts about the resident rabbits as well as native rabbits you may see in your own backyard. While at the Play Zoo, youngsters can also stop by the Workshop and create their own Easter-themed piece of art to take home (while supplies last).

Bunny Hop activities are free with Zoo admission. Adults are $29.95, children 3-11 are $20.95, seniors 65 and older are $24.95. Children 2 and under are free. Car parking is $17-$20. For more information visit brookfieldzoo.org/bunnyhop.

