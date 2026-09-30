Two Illinois iLottery Players Also Won $500,000 Lucky Day Lotto and $150,000 Powerball Prizes.

Three Illinois Lottery players won a combined $1.6 million in prizes from Monday’s Powerball and Lucky Day Lotto drawings.

A Powerball player matched all five numbers — 17-21-29-42-49 — plus the Powerball number 7 to win a $1 million prize in the Monday, September 28 drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jewel-Osco, located at 2401 N. U.S. Highway 12 in Spring Grove. For selling the winning ticket, the store will receive a $10,000 selling bonus, which is 1% of the total prize amount.

An Illinois iLottery player also matched four of the five winning numbers plus the Powerball to win a $150,000 prize.

Additionally, a Lucky Day Lotto iLottery player matched all five numbers — 9-17-23-29-32 — in yesterday’s midday drawing to win the $500,000 jackpot.

So far this year, Illinois Lottery players have won nearly $1.1 billion in Powerball and Lucky Day Lotto prizes from more than 10 million winning tickets statewide.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CT. Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only draw game with two daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m., and jackpots starting at $100,000. Tickets can be purchased in-store or online via the Illinois Lottery website and mobile app.

Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.

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About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $26 billion to the State’s Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery’s primary beneficiary, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.