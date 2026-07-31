To fully appreciate “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” you might want to watch “Spider-Man: No Way Home” first. At the end of “No Way Home,” Peter Parker has Doctor Stephen Strange erase the world’s memories of him to protect the multiverse. This means Peter Parker no longer exists to the public, nor to Peter’s love, MJ, or his best friend, Ned.

Fast forward four years, and Spider-Man is busy saving New York City from both high crime and supernatural threats. With no one remembering who Peter Parker is, he leads a lonely life, watching MJ and Ned continue on without knowing him. Things start to get really interesting when two events occur simultaneously. First, Peter’s spider powers begin undergoing a dangerous evolution, causing severe headaches and erratic behavior. Second, a new threat emerges, an entity capable of jumping from body to body and wreaking havoc.

Tom Holland returns as Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. I really enjoyed how “Brand New Day” balances emotional moments with action-packed scenes. The cameo appearances, which I won’t spoil, seamlessly blend into the storyline. There are characters you won’t expect as villains and others who become unanticipated heroes.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film feels fresh and exciting. A new character, Jean Grey, is an interesting addition. Is she truly a villain or just a victim? I’m sure we’ll find out in future Marvel films.

The action is true Marvel style, but I am always impressed by how the not-so-in-your-face humor blends with the emotions of loss, along with a heavy dose of action.

Spoiler alert: If you’re the type to wait through five minutes of credits for a sneak peek at the next film, don’t bother this time. Consider yourself warned.

I give “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” 4½ winks of the EYE.

Until next time, keep your EYE to the sky!