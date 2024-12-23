Spiced Chickpea “Nuts”

When roasted in a hot oven, chickpeas become super crunchy. They’re a great low-fat substitute for nuts when salty cravings hit.
Ingredients
Makes 4 Servings
- 115-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed
- 1tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 2teaspoons ground cumin
- 1teaspoon dried marjoram
- ¼teaspoon ground allspice
- ¼teaspoon salt
Preparation
Active Time 5m
Total Time 1h
- Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 450°F.
- Blot chickpeas dry and toss in a bowl with oil, cumin, marjoram, allspice and salt. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake, stirring once or twice, until browned and crunchy, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheet for 15 minutes.
To Make Ahead
Cover and store at room temperature for up to 2 days.
Nutrition Facts
Nutrients per 1/4 cup (recipe makes 4 servings, 1/4 cup each)
|Calories
|103
|Total Fat
|5g
|Saturated Fat
|0g
|Monounsaturated Fat
|3g
|Cholesterol
|0mg
|Sodium
|303mg
|Carbohydrates
|14g
|Dietary Fiber
|5g
|Total Sugars
|0g
|Added Sugars
|0g
|Protein
|4g
|Potassium
|2mg
Carbohydrate Servings1
Diabetic Exchanges1 starch, 1/2 lean mean, 1 fat
