Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Subscribe
The Crusader Newspaper Group

Spiced Chickpea “Nuts”

When roasted in a hot oven, chickpeas become super crunchy. They’re a great low-fat substitute for nuts when salty cravings hit.

Ingredients

Makes 4 Servings

  • 115-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed
  • 1tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1teaspoon dried marjoram
  • ¼teaspoon ground allspice
  • ¼teaspoon salt

Preparation

Active Time 5m

Total Time 1h

  1. Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 450°F.
  2. Blot chickpeas dry and toss in a bowl with oil, cumin, marjoram, allspice and salt. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake, stirring once or twice, until browned and crunchy, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheet for 15 minutes.

To Make Ahead

Cover and store at room temperature for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Nutrients per 1/4 cup (recipe makes 4 servings, 1/4 cup each)

Calories103
Total Fat5g
Saturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium303mg
Carbohydrates14g
Dietary Fiber5g
Total Sugars0g
Added Sugars0g
Protein4g
Potassium2mg

Carbohydrate Servings1

Diabetic Exchanges1 starch, 1/2 lean mean, 1 fat

© Dotdash Meredith. All rights reserved. Used with permission.

Recent News

© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top