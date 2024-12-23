Spiced Chickpea “Nuts”

When roasted in a hot oven, chickpeas become super crunchy. They’re a great low-fat substitute for nuts when salty cravings hit.

Ingredients

Makes 4 Servings

115-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed

1tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2teaspoons ground cumin

1teaspoon dried marjoram

¼teaspoon ground allspice

¼teaspoon salt

Preparation

Active Time 5m

Total Time 1h

Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 450°F. Blot chickpeas dry and toss in a bowl with oil, cumin, marjoram, allspice and salt. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake, stirring once or twice, until browned and crunchy, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheet for 15 minutes.

To Make Ahead

Cover and store at room temperature for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Nutrients per 1/4 cup (recipe makes 4 servings, 1/4 cup each)

Calories 103 Total Fat 5g Saturated Fat 0g Monounsaturated Fat 3g Cholesterol 0mg Sodium 303mg Carbohydrates 14g Dietary Fiber 5g Total Sugars 0g Added Sugars 0g Protein 4g Potassium 2mg

Carbohydrate Servings1

Diabetic Exchanges1 starch, 1/2 lean mean, 1 fat

