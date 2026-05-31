Spencer Leak Jr., Civic Leader and Funeral Director, Dies at 56

Chicago is mourning the sudden loss of Spencer Leak Jr., vice president of Leak & Sons Funeral Homes and one of the city’s most respected figures in business, civic life, faith, and the African American community. Leak died Sunday, May 31. He was 56. Family members confirmed his passing, though the cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

A third-generation funeral director, Leak spent more than four decades helping lead the family-owned business founded in 1933 by his grandfather, the Rev. A.R. Leak. What began as a single funeral home grew under three generations of family stewardship into one of the nation’s most recognized Black-owned funeral home operations, serving thousands of families annually from locations in Chicago, Country Club Hills, and Matteson. The institution became deeply woven into the fabric of Chicago’s civic and civil rights history, trusted by generations of families during their most vulnerable moments.

A graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a degree in mortuary science and funeral service, Leak became a licensed funeral director in 1989 and rose to vice president of the family business in 1993. Working alongside his father, Spencer Leak Sr., he helped shape an organization known not only for its professionalism but for its commitment to serving every family with dignity — regardless of their circumstances.

In recent months, Leak was a highly visible and deeply personal presence during the memorial services for civil rights icon Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., personally coordinating arrangements that spanned Chicago, South Carolina, and Rainbow PUSH headquarters. Those who witnessed his role during those days described a man who gave everything he had to honoring one of the nation’s greatest leaders while never leaving the Jackson family’s side.

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The depth of that bond was captured powerfully in a statement released Sunday by the Jackson family, who described Leak as a “dear friend and beloved family member” and recalled a relationship between the two families stretching back generations — to the earliest days when the Leak family welcomed the Jacksons as they planted roots in Chicago.

“When our family first planted roots in Chicago, it was the Leak family who embraced us and welcomed us into their home, helping our parents establish a foundation for their young, growing family,” the Jackson family wrote. “From our home in Chicago to Reverend Jackson’s beloved South Carolina to Rainbow PUSH and ultimately to his final resting place, Spencer never left his side.”

The family praised Leak’s lifelong commitment to treating every person with compassion and grace. “Spencer dedicated his life to serving others,” the statement read. “While committed to excellence in all that he did, his greatest gift was his ability to extend dignity, compassion, and care to every person he encountered, regardless of circumstance. Spencer and the Leak family never turned anyone away.”

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition also issued a statement mourning Leak’s passing, describing him as a “distinguished civic leader, businessman, philanthropist, and pillar” of Chicago’s African American business community and recognizing his support of charitable, educational, faith-based, and civic initiatives throughout Chicago and beyond.

Yusef D. Jackson, speaking on behalf of Rainbow PUSH, offered both a tribute and a challenge to those Leak left behind. “Today, we mourn his passing, but we also celebrate a life extraordinarily well lived,” Jackson said, praising Leak’s unwavering commitment to serving others with dignity and declaring that his legacy would live on through the families and communities he touched.

Public officials, fellow funeral directors, and community organizations across the city began sharing tributes Sunday as word of Leak’s passing spread. Colleagues remembered a man who approached his work not as a profession but as a calling — one defined, in the words of the Jackson family, by “character, compassion, service, and a limitless love for people.”

Leak is survived by his wife, Dr. Donna Leak; his children, Spencer Leak III and Emma Leak; his parents, Spencer Leak Sr. and Henrietta Leak; and his brothers, Stacy and Steven Leak. Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of Sunday evening.

The Jackson family closed their statement with words that seemed to speak for an entire city: “His passing leaves an immeasurable void, but his life’s example will continue to inspire all of us who were blessed to know and love him. Fly high, sweet prince. You will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.”

The Chicago Crusader will publish an expanded print edition examining Leak’s life, legacy, and impact on Chicago’s Black community in an upcoming issue.