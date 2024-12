SPENCER LEAK JR., Vice President of Leak And Sons Funeral Home celebrated his 55th Birthday party at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Chicago. Over 4,000 friends and family came from around the country, Bahamas and Germany to celebrate with Spencer. Performer Simone Green entertained everyone. Music was orchestrated by Mark Fuller, Terry Hunter, and DJ Pharris.

Pictured: Richard Irvin

-Mayor of Aurora,IL. and Spencer Leak Jr.-Guest of Honor Mayor Brandon Johnson attended the party.

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and also representing (in the back) brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. (Photos by Picture Me This)