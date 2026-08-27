Special Screening of ‘Moses The Black’

City Denied Chance to See Film as Theaters Favored “Melania” Doc

Chicago audiences should have had ample opportunity to see Yelena Popovic’s “Moses The Black,” a gritty Chicago redemption story inspired by a fourth-century outlaw-turned-saint, during its planned theatrical run during Black History Month earlier this year. Instead, theaters across the country, many in urban communities where the film was expected to resonate most, canceled shortly before its release, under pressure to make way for the box office failure “Melania.”

Now, the filmmakers are mounting a special screening of the film, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and starring Omar Epps, Wiz Khalifa, Quavo, Chukwudi Iwuji, Corey Hendrix, Skilla Baby, Sambou “Bubba” Camara and former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder on Friday, August 28, at 7 p.m. at the AFC World Outreach Center (7859 S. Ashland Ave.). Tickets are $10 at the door, with the first 200 people registering to vote at the door receiving free admission.

Executive Producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson appears on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August. Facebook Photo.

“It is important to us that Chicago audiences get to see this film that was made with full support and blessing from the community of Chicago’s West Side,” said director Yelena Popovic. “People across the country were denied the chance to see ‘Moses The Black’ on the big screen, and we hope this screening can help right that wrong, while continuing the conversation about how to achieve peace in our cities.”

Director Popovic is set to appear for a post-screening discussion alongside Chicago community activist Reginald Akeem Berry, who executive produced and consulted on the film. Berry, director of Chicago’s Saving Our Sons Ministries, spent 18 years in prison, including nine years at Tamms Correctional Center, and has devoted his work to mentorship and supporting young people affected by incarceration and violence.

“Our film arrived at a time when certain truths were easier to postpone than project. But stories steeped in truth don’t require permission — only witnesses. To those who believe real stories matter when they’re inconvenient to the proprietors of propaganda, this is the moment to show support. Watch the film. Tell a friend to tell a friend. ‘Moses The Black’ endures where containment fails,” said film star Omar Epps.

At an after-party following the screening, the filmmakers and Saving Our Sons Ministries will posthumously present their Community Catalyst Award to Nikolaos “Nick” Mirkopoulos, founder of Cinespace Film Studios and the driving force behind its CineCares Foundation, a workforce development program serving under-represented communities. The award recognizes Mirkopoulos’ work connecting young people in Chicago with opportunities in the film industry and honors the CineCares Foundation’s continued impact.

“The community is outraged that we were denied the chance to see a film made in our neighborhoods, with our talent, about our stories,” said Berry. “This special screening gives Chicagoans an opportunity to experience it together, talk about its message and spread that message to everyone who needs to hear it.”

The film features a predominantly Chicago cast, including Ahmad Nicholas Ferguson and Steppenwolf Theatre Company ensemble member Cliff Chamberlain; and was filmed in Chicago using the state’s generous tax incentive program, which supports film and television production in Illinois. The film’s story of violence, conscience and redemption has taken on added significance for the filmmakers and community partners after its initial theatrical run was suppressed just days before release. The special screening is a community-centered opportunity for Chicago audiences to experience the film together and participate in the necessary conversations about the issues it raises.

Recently released from prison, Malik (Omar Epps), a feared gang leader from Chicago’s West Side, returns home determined to avenge the murder of his closest friend, Sayeed. His loyal right-hand, Mike (Corey Hendrix), tries to hold their crew together as hotheaded members like 2wo 3ree (Wiz Khalifa) and Meechie (Skilla Baby) push for retaliation. His grandmother, a God-fearing woman who raised him, leaves Malik a small icon of St. Moses the Black — whose story begins to shadow him with visions he can’t ignore. As rival gangs led by a ruthless leader (Quavo) and a corrupt cop (Cliff Chamberlain) close in, and with the streets edging toward all-out war, Malik must