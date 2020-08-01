Special Edition of “Money Mondays with Melissa” Aug. 3

With numerous protests on the streets of Chicago and clashes with law enforcement officers, many of the city’s young people have been too often silenced or denied an opportunity to be heard in a safe and friendly environment.

So on Monday, August 3, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin is hosting a special edition of “Money Mondays” that will provide a number of young people, between the ages of 15 and 22, with an opportunity to meaningfully voice their concerns and perspectives about matters that affect their futures.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, Vic Mensa, rapper and activist, and Tanya Woods, Executive Director, Westside Justice Center will join City Treasurer Conyears-Ervin during the Zoom cast to engage with youth organizer China Smith, GoodKids Madcap and other young activists to get their perspectives on issues like policing and economic disparity that impact their lives to help find common ground and share potential solutions in a principled, constructive, and supportive way.

“While Chicagoans and people all across the country in the streets calling for social justice, equality, and for a fairer world, I want to protect our young people and give them a safe and friendly place by which they can be heard and actively participate in the issues so together we can create the solutions that will ultimately better their lives and build a brighter future for everyone,” said City Treasurer Conyears-Ervin.

Topics covered in this roundtable include:

Policing

Social and economic justice

Employment Opportunities

Access to better education and health care

Ending corruption and inequality

Creating a fairer world

The organization cautions prospective attendees to not wait to register, which can be done by visiting, www.MoneyMondaysYouthTownHall.eventbrite.com.

In addition to the ongoing webinar series, Treasurer Conyears-Ervin launched a new section, “The Help You Need and Where to Find It,” at www.ChicagoCityTreasurer.com.

The site features easily identifiable icons that will direct individuals, entrepreneurs, homeowners, renters, leaders of local and faith-based organizations and others to the information they need—24/7.