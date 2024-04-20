Special dedication service being held for Rev. Walter “Slim” Coleman

A special dedication service will be held 11 a.m., Sunday, April 21, 2024, for the late Rev. Walter “Slim” Coleman who died Tuesday, April 16th, at home surrounded by his wife, Rev. Emma Lozano, and family, at the Holy Ground, 2242 S. Damen Avenue.



Rev. Coleman and his wife are best known for helping to register thousands of voters for the 1983 mayoral election including filing a lawsuit that gave the right for people visiting welfare offices to register to vote.



He also was key in uniting the Hispanic and African American vote for then Congressman Harold Washington that led to the election of the first Black mayor of Chicago.



In a few weeks, there will be a memorial service at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, 930 E. 50th St., to highlight his life in the civil rights movement, according to his daughter, Rev. Tanya Lozano.



Father Pfleger had demanded common-sense gun laws, community resources, better schools, jobs, and economic development.