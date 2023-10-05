Speaker Welch meets with U.S. Senators Durbin and Duckworth

House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch met with U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) on Wednesday to discuss Illinois’ humanitarian response to the arrival of more than 15,000 migrants. During their meeting, they spoke about the need for the Biden Administration to offer critical support to Illinois as it responds to migrants arriving in the state.

Speaker Welch appreciated Durbin and Duckworth reaffirming their commitment to working with state partners to ensure the federal government offers adequate funding and resources to the state. “For more than a year, we have witnessed Republican governors and mayors use people in crisis as political pawns by shipping them to states like Illinois.

This has put tremendous strain on our communities, especially Chicago, but Illinoisans are compassionate, and we will always welcome those in need,” said Welch. “For us to continue providing meaningful aid to these families, we need more help from the federal government. I was grateful to meet with Senators Durbin and Duckworth to discuss how we can better address this humanitarian crisis and help these migrants begin a new life in the great state of Illinois.” “

Our government is at its best when every level of government works together. I’m grateful to have a hardworking partner like Speaker Welch in the state government who is similarly dedicated to delivering for the people of Illinois,” said Durbin. “We had a productive discussion about how we can best support migrants starting their new lives in Illinois.” “

I was glad to meet with Speaker Welch to discuss continued coordinated efforts to support the immediate needs of asylum-seekers being bussed by right-wing politicians to Illinois,” said Duckworth. “Illinois is doing and will continue to do the best it can, because it is our duty to treat all people with compassion and dignity. I’ll keep working with Speaker Welch, Senator Durbin and officials at every level of government to help ensure our state gets needed resources to help migrant families.”

Grant Opportunities

More information on these funding opportunities can be found here.